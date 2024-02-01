Kyocera Posts Weak 9-Month Results

(RTTNews) - Kyocera Corp. (KYO), on Thursday, reported that 9-month profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 28,417 million yen, or 23.9%, to 90,366 million yen as compared with the previous nine months.

On a per share basis, earnings attributable to owners of the parent declined to 63.94 yen compared to 82.74 yen reported in the previous year.

Operating profit declined by 34,040 million yen, or 29.9%, to 79,844 million yen, and profit before income taxes decreased by 37,118 million yen, or 22.8%, to 125,638 million yen compared to last year.

Profit decreased due mainly to the lower utilization ratio of production facilities caused by a decrease in orders while Kyocera continues to invest in anticipation of demand growth, as well as an increase in labor costs and research and development expenses.

Sales revenue for the nine months decreased by 33,825 million yen, or 2.2%, to 1,492,672 million yen, as compared with the nine months ended December 31, 2022, due mainly to a decrease in demand for the company's principal products in the Core Components Business and the Electronic Components Business as a result of a sluggish condition in principal markets, which more than offset an increase in sales in the Solutions Business.