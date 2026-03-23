23.03.2026 07:30:25

Kyorin Inks Global Licensing Deal With UBE For Novel Drug Candidates

(RTTNews) - Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4569.T), has entered into a licensing agreement with UBE Corp. (UBEOF, 4208.T) for novel drug candidates discovered by UBE, securing exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize the compounds.

The agreement includes an upfront payment from Kyorin to UBE, while financial terms were not disclosed.

The company said that the UBE will be eligible to receive development and regulatory milestone payments tied to progress and approvals, as well as commercial milestone payments based on net sales targets.

Royalties on future net sales are also included.

The collaboration aims to combine UBE's compound discovery strengths with KYORIN's development expertise to accelerate the delivery of new treatment options for patients with unmet medical needs.

Kyorin Pharma is currently trading, 1.71% lesser at JPY 1,605 on the Tokoyo Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 12
22.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.03.26 KW 12: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.03.26 KW 12: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump setzt Angriffswelle aus: ATX & DAX beenden Handel im Plus -- Wall Street schließlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich klar nach
Die heimische sowie die deutsche Börse konnten zum Wochenstart von der Verlustzone ins Plus drehen. An der Wall Street ging es weit nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Montag im Minus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen