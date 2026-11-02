Kyowa Hakko Kirin Aktie
ISIN: US50156R1077
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02.11.2026 07:48:56
Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. Announces Rise In Nine Months Profit
(RTTNews) - Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (KYKOY) revealed a profit for its nine months that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at JPY51.673 billion, or JPY98.70 per share. This compares with JPY32.599 billion, or JPY62.28 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of JPY77.398 billion or JPY147.83 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to JPY384.947 billion from JPY349.451 billion last year.
Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: JPY51.673 Bln. vs. JPY32.599 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY98.70 vs. JPY62.28 last year. -Revenue: JPY384.947 Bln vs. JPY349.451 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 196.76 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 520.000 B
All EPS are basic
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