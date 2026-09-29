Kyowa Kirin, Knight Therapeutics Enter Distribution Deal For POTELIGEO In Latin America

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Kyowa Kirin (4151.T) said it entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Knight Therapeutics (GUD.TO) for POTELIGEO (mogamulizumab) in select Latin American countries.

Under the agreement, Knight will seek regulatory approvals and commercialize POTELIGEO for mycosis fungoides (MF) and Sézary syndrome (SS), two subtypes of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

The agreement marks the first introduction of POTELIGEO by Kyowa Kirin in Latin America and expands access to the therapy for patients with CTCL.

Mogamulizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CC-chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), a protein consistently expressed on cancerous cells in MF and SS.

Kyowa Kirin said the collaboration combines its expertise in rare diseases with Knight Therapeutics' regional presence to support CTCL patients and improve access to treatment across Latin America.

Knight's stocks closed Monday's trading at $10.27, down 0.19%.

Kyowa Kirin's stocks closed today's trading at JPY 2,266, up 0.89%.