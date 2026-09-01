Kyowa Hakko Kirin Aktie

Kyowa Hakko Kirin für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US50156R1077

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01.09.2026 10:11:31

Kyowa Kirin To Lower Cost Of Medicines For American Patients; U.S. To Defer Section 232 Tariffs

(RTTNews) - Kyowa Kirin (KY4.F, 4151.T), a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical company, announced a voluntary agreement with the U.S. government to improve access and lower the cost of medicines for American patients. The company will participate in the GENEROUS model, in which certain medicines are offered to state Medicaid patients at a discount. Also, Kyowa Kirin reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce to defer Section 232 tariffs.

Abdul Mullick, President and CEO of Kyowa Kirin, said: "We appreciate our ongoing partnership with the U.S. government and believe this is a pragmatic step toward offering breakthrough medicines to patients."

Kyowa Kirin shares are trading at 2,687 yen on Tokyo Stock Exchange, up 2.25%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

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Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr Shs 16,57 2,20% Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr Shs

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