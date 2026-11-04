L B Foster Aktie
WKN: 867748 / ISIN: US3500601097
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04.11.2026 15:37:19
L.B. Foster Q3 Earnings Climb 55%; Raises FY26 Sales Outlook
(RTTNews) - L.B. Foster Company (FSTR), a technology solutions provider for the rail and infrastructure markets, on Wednesday reported a rise in its third-quarter earnings driven largely by higher sales. The company also raised its fiscal 2026 sales outlook.
Net income attributable to L.B. Foster climbed 55.4 percent to $6.764 million, from $4.354 million in the prior year's third quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA for the current year's third quarter was $13.075 million, up 15.1 percent.
Net sales for the third quarter rose 21.5 percent to $167.996 million, from $138.286 million last year.
Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026, L.B. Foster now expects adjusted EBITDA of $42 million - $45 million, compared to the previous outlook of $41 million - $46 million.
Sales for fiscal year 2026 are now estimated to be at $570 - $590 million, up from the earlier expectation of $540 - $580 million.
FSTR shares closed Tuesday on the Nasdaq at $36.46, down 0.60 percent or 22 cents.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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