L.B. Foster Q3 Earnings Climb 55%; Raises FY26 Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - L.B. Foster Company (FSTR), a technology solutions provider for the rail and infrastructure markets, on Wednesday reported a rise in its third-quarter earnings driven largely by higher sales. The company also raised its fiscal 2026 sales outlook.

Net income attributable to L.B. Foster climbed 55.4 percent to $6.764 million, from $4.354 million in the prior year's third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the current year's third quarter was $13.075 million, up 15.1 percent.

Net sales for the third quarter rose 21.5 percent to $167.996 million, from $138.286 million last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026, L.B. Foster now expects adjusted EBITDA of $42 million - $45 million, compared to the previous outlook of $41 million - $46 million.

Sales for fiscal year 2026 are now estimated to be at $570 - $590 million, up from the earlier expectation of $540 - $580 million.

FSTR shares closed Tuesday on the Nasdaq at $36.46, down 0.60 percent or 22 cents.

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