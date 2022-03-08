L Catterton Acquires Taxa Outdoors

HOUSTON and GREENWICH, Conn., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taxa Outdoors ("Taxa"), the leading manufacturer of lightweight, mobile habitats for outdoor adventure, today announced that it has been acquired by the Growth Fund of L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. RX3 Growth Partners, a growth equity firm backed by a network of professional athlete and celebrity investors, is investing alongside L Catterton. This investment will enable Taxa to drive growth by broadening its distribution and expanding its product offerings to reach more people looking for unique outdoor experiences. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014 by a NASA architect, Taxa is an outdoor lifestyle company that creates high-performance, hyper-durable, multi-functional camping machines designed to connect people with the outdoors and enable shared adventures. The company currently offers four mobile habitats that are built from premium, eco-friendly, and high-performance materials. With customers ranging from first-time campers to experienced outdoor explorers, Taxa's mobile habitats are designed to facilitate off-the-grid adventures and transform the way people live, learn, and play outside.

"I founded Taxa eight years ago to break down the barriers between people and nature, creating innovative and rugged camping machines to enhance outdoor experiences," said Taxa CEO and founder Garrett Finney. "By leveraging L Catterton's significant consumer and operational expertise – including a strong track record of supporting experiential outdoor brands – we will be well-positioned to continue driving exceptional growth and serving our remarkable community of customers. We are excited to partner with L Catterton to expand our reach and launch new types of habitats and products to further our mission of inspiring more people to journey into nature."

"In Taxa, we saw a unique opportunity to invest in a differentiated premium outdoor brand with unmatched authenticity and credibility and a strong ethos dedicated to helping people explore and enjoy the outdoors," said Matt Nugent, a Partner at L Catterton. "The company is led by true visionaries, Garrett Finney and Divya Brown, who along with their team have created an entirely new category in camping and are recognized as innovators in the industry. We look forward to partnering with them to propel Taxa's next phase of growth. With our support, we believe the company will be able to further capitalize on the increasing popularity of outdoor living and experiences and bring more of the company's remarkable products to an even broader audience."

"With innovation and community at its forefront, Taxa is a prime candidate for RX3's investment strategy," said Nate Raabe, Managing Partner at RX3 Growth Partners. "We've been following the growth trajectory of the outdoor category for some time and are looking forward to working closely with Garrett, Divya, and the team to further solidify Taxa as the winning brand within that space."

L Catterton has significant experience investing in outdoor brands. Current and past investments in the space include West Marine, Getaway, Airxcel, Truck Hero, Heartland RV, Leslie's, and Pinarello, among others.

About TAXA Outdoors

Taxa Outdoors is an outdoor lifestyle company formed to design and manufacture high-performance adventure equipment that helps people reach their goal of connecting with the outdoors. Its products are crafted by hand in Houston, TX from durable, premium, eco-friendly, high-performance material. Taxa's vehicles are designed to make camping fun, comfortable, and secure. Taxa Outdoors attract a diverse demographic group including some RV users, but primarily those who love camping and the outdoors but require more than a tent. https://taxaoutdoors.com/

About L Catterton

With more than $30 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad strategic network of relationships, L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals support management teams around the world in building strong, category-leading brands. Since 1989, the firm has made approximately 250 investments in consumer businesses. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com .

About RX3 Growth Partners

RX3 Growth Partners is a growth equity firm focused on the consumer sector. RX3 was co-founded in 2018 by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and counts a number of celebrities and professional athletes as investors across its two funds. The firm seeks to align itself with high-quality brands that resonate with this network to help drive consumer awareness and long-term growth. More information about RX3 Growth Partners can be found at www.rx3growthpartners.com.

