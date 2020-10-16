L-com Introduces New Category 5e-Rated, Profinet Bulk Cable, Field Term Plugs and Cable Assemblies

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that they have launched a new series of bulk cable, field term plugs and cable assemblies designed to address Profinet network applications.

L-com's new line of outdoor/industrial Profinet bulk cable is designed for extreme applications where rugged, shielded cables are required. It features oil, chemical and ultra-violet-resistant jackets and is designed for PLTC Profinet-rated applications that meet Category 5e, 2-pair electrical specs. This bulk cable is available with solid or stranded 22AWG conductors, which are suitable for Profinet Type-A, B or C applications. The stranded bulk cable is high-flex-rated and has been tested to 1 & 10 million flex cycles. This new bulk cable is Category 5e channel and PoE 802.3-rated for up to 100 meters.

The new shielded, field terminable, Category 5e-rated Profinet plugs are specifically designed for larger gauge Profinet cables and are available in straight or right-angle versions. The angled version can be set at any 90° or 45° increment during termination. The IDC termination for these plugs is quick and easy. The optional HT-TSPFT hand tool is recommended but is not required for terminating these plugs.

L-com's Profinet cable assemblies are constructed using the new TFDP501 and TFDP503-series bulk cable, offering customers both solid and stranded conductor options. They are terminated with the new TSPFTPFNS-series field termination RJ45 plugs as well as M12 D-code male and female connectors. Off-the-shelf lengths range from 0.5 to 10 meters and custom length versions can be ordered with no minimum order quantities.

"We are excited to now offer a range of connectivity products designed to address growing Profinet applications which are often located in industrial, harsh environments. Our new Profinet bulk cable, plugs and cable assemblies feature the highest quality materials and construction, and comply with Profinet standards in addition to being both PoE and Category 5e compliant," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

L-com's new Profinet bulk cable , Profinet RJ45 plugs and Profinet cable assemblies are all in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables, INC-Installs, and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

