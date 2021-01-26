L-com Launches New Gigabit Ethernet Switches and Media Converter with PoE Ports

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand, and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has introduced a new line of triple speed, Gigabit Ethernet switches and media converter for use in demanding industrial and commercial networking applications where PoE connected devices are required.

L-com's new Gigabit Ethernet switch line consists of two models that feature plug and play, unmanaged operation as well as PoE enabled RJ45 ports.

The WM8-4G-4GP+ is an eight port Industrial Gigabit PoE Ethernet switch that features four standard 10/100/1000, RJ45 ports as well as four 10/100/1000, RJ45 ports that support 802.3at/af PoE+ and a total power budget of 60W. This rugged switch features a metal, IP30 rated case making it well suited for use industrial or commercial applications.

L-com's DT10-2G-8GP+ 10 Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch was designed to address commercial Ethernet applications and can be used in environmentally controlled data centers, IT closets or on desktops. This switch features eight 10/100/1000, RJ45 ports with 802.3at/af PoE+ support and a total power budget of 120W. Furthermore, this switch features two standard 10/100/1000, RJ45 ports without PoE capability.

In addition to the two new PoE Gigabit Ethernet switches, L-com now offers the MC-1GP+SFP media converter. This Gigabit Ethernet media converter features a 10/100/1000 RJ45 port with 802.3at/af PoE+ support and a total power budget of 30W as well as one 1000SX/LX, SFP/GBIC slot that can accommodate any standard SFP (small form-factor pluggable) transceiver.

"Our new line of L-com brand PoE switches and media converter offer the perfect combination of high-speed Gigabit ports as well as support for PoE connected devices making them very desirable for a wide range of networking applications. By offering these new switches and media converter as in-stock, off-the-shelf items, we are able to address our customers' urgent needs," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new Gigabit Ethernet switches and media converter with 802.3at/af ports are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

