L-com Launches New UL Listed, 30"x 24" NEMA-Rated Equipment Enclosures

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that they have released a series 30-inch x 24-inch x 11-inch FRP (Fiberglass Reinforced Polyester) equipment enclosures designed to house wired and wireless communications equipment.

The NB302411-series NEMA enclosures are rugged, roomy, weatherproof enclosures that are ideal for use in both indoor and outdoor applications. Constructed from molded fiberglass, these new enclosures can be used as electrical junction boxes in high temperature or corrosive environments providing protection to equipment and operators from indirect electrical contact.

The three new enclosures in this product release are all UL listed per the 508A standard and are NEMA 4X (IP66)-rated. The three model options include the NB302411, which is the standard model without a mounting plate; the NB302411-KIT01 which features a blank, non-metallic mounting plate; and the NB302411-KIT, which features a blank aluminum mounting plate. All of these enclosures feature fully gasketed lids, stainless steel continuous hinges and (6X) stainless steel, quick release latches with padlock hasps. The enclosure material is UV stabilized and features a machine tool gray finish.

"Until the release of our new NB302411-series enclosures, the largest enclosures we offered off-the-shelf were 24 x16 inches. As we were regularly receiving inquiries for larger size enclosures, we decided to offer these new 30-inch enclosures as stock items. These new larger sized enclosures offer our customers the additional space required for a variety of installations," said Tinu Oza, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new 30-inch UL listed, NEMA-rated enclosures are all in stock and available for same-day shipping.

