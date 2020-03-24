L-com Now Stocks Waterproof USB 3.0 Cable Assemblies for Harsh Environment Applications

IRVINE, Calif., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has introduced a new series of IP67- rated waterproof USB 3.0 cable assemblies for use in test and measurement, data transfer and harsh environment computing applications.

L-com's new waterproof USB cable assemblies are USB 3.0 compliant and feature a waterproof, panel/enclosure mount connector on one end of the assembly. These rugged cables boast threaded couplings and O-ring seals that ensure IP67-rated protection from water and dust. Rugged, molded backshells deliver durability and 30-micro-inch gold-contact plating provides a reliable connection even with repeated mating cycles. Off-the-shelf configurations include waterproof USB-A-male to standard USB-B-male, waterproof USB-A-female to standard USB-A-male and waterproof USB-B-female to standard USB-A-male options.

Additionally, shielded versions are offered that employ a metal coupling nut that provides a 360-degree shield when mated with a metal, female L-com U3A cable assembly. Shielded, waterproof USB cable options include shielded waterproof USB-A-male to standard US-B-male and shielded waterproof USB-A-male to standard USB-A-male assemblies.

"The addition of these new IP67-rated USB 3.0 cables adds to our extensive line of waterproof USB interconnects and provides our customers with even more options when dealing with USB connectivity in unforgiving environments. Furthermore, since the new assemblies are USB 3.0 complaint, they are able to handle up to 4.8 Gbps data rates to address today's high-speed computing applications," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new waterproof USB 3.0 cable assemblies are all in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

