L.L.Bean Brings Back Dragon Seats' Heated Benches for 2022 Northern Lights Experience

For a third year in a row, Dragon Seats provides unmatched outdoor, heated seating solution to enhance guest experience for L.L.Bean's flagship event

FREEPORT, Maine, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragon Seats™ , the manufacturer and provider of patented heated and cooling benches , is proud to provide 6 fully customized heated benches to enhance L.L.Bean's 2022 Northern Lights Experience for a third consecutive year.

Dragon Seats brings warmth and comfort to L.L.Bean's 2022 Northern Lights Experience with six custom, heated benches.

The benches, wrapped with unique L.L.Bean and partnering sponsor Mastercard logos, will sit throughout Discovery Park, outside of L.L.Bean's flagship store, providing patrons a warm and comfortable spot to rest and enjoy the festivities. The heated benches have been a hit at the Northern Lights Experience since 2020, when Dragon Seats was called upon to provide a safe and warm outdoor seating experience.

"Dragon Seats is thrilled to be a part of the L.L.Bean Northern Lights Holiday Experience for the third straight year" says Franklin Floyd, Chief Operating Officer for Dragon Seats. "It is by far the most incredible outdoor guest or fan experience we've ever seen, and we're extremely proud to contribute again in a way that utilizes our heated bench technology and custom design capabilities to bring comfort and joy to all who visit L.L.Bean this holiday season."

"There are so many things to do and see at our favorite winter tradition, Northern Lights, and the heated benches provided by our partner, Dragon Seats, make sure you stay warm and cozy while visiting. The customized benches surround our skating rink and offer a great place to relax with a cup of hot chocolate while you take in the beauty of Northern Lights," said Kelly Warsky, Sr. Manager, Brand Experience for L.L.Bean.

To learn more about Dragon Seats and their patented heating and cooling technology please click here . Dragon Seats can also be found on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram. To follow along with the conversation use the hashtag #BeanOutsider.

About Dragon Seats™:

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Bourne Creations Inc. dba "Dragon Seats™" provides climate-control benches and sideline solutions to the majority of NFL Member Clubs, dozens of Power-5 college football programs, baseball dugouts, and corporate lifestyle spaces. The Company has a 15-year track record maximizing safety, performance and comfort to athletes in all-weather conditions, helping it become the #1 Bench in Sports. To learn more click here: www.dragonseats.com .

Media Contacts:

Dragon Seats

Franklin Floyd, Chief Operating Officer

Email: franklin@dragonseats.com

Phone: 216.287.5042

L.L.Bean

Karen Levesque

Email: klevesque@llbean.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/llbean-brings-back-dragon-seats-heated-benches-for-2022-northern-lights-experience-301695429.html

SOURCE Dragon Seats