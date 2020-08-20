L3COS adds to its bench with the appointment of Massimo Buonomo as senior adviser

- Buonomo is a leading adviser to a number of private and public international organizations on blockchain

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Buonomo has been appointed to the advisory board of L3COS, the world's first quantum-safe blockchain-based operating system that enables full governmental and regulatory oversight. The appointment follows on the heels of the appointment of Sir Mark Lyall Grant, the former UK National Security Adviser, earlier in the month.

Massimo brings with him significant experience and relationships with governments around the world and the extent to which they understand the technology's potential future applications.

For the last ten years, Massimo has been a Global Expert with the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) specialising in blockchain, international finance, smart contracts and financial applications with a particular focus on central bank digital currencies.

Speaking on the appointment of Massimo, Zurab Ashvil, the CEO and founder of L3COS, said: "Massimo brings to L3COS a wealth of experience in how to enhance government and corporate understanding of the applications for blockchain and its potential for problem-solving.

"His work in our fast-growing industry will provide our clients and counter-parties with additional insight and the confidence to adopt the L3COS operating system to help them deal with some of the world's most intractable challenges. We are delighted he has joined the team."

Massimo added: "There is no doubt in my mind that the way governments, corporates and individuals interact with one another will soon change dramatically. Blockchain technology is helping to level the playing field, reducing the time, cost and challenges that aging, inflexible and existing operating and technology systems constantly create.

"L3COS' elegance rests in that it is a scalable operating system capable of providing countries and corporates alike with efficiency, speed and simplicity – while remaining quantum-safe to all potential security risks.

"I am delighted to be joining L3COS at such an exciting time in its evolution."

L3COS

L3COS, (pronounced 'Leckoss') brings the benefits of blockchain to the wider economy. It enables full governmental and regulatory oversight, but is applicable for businesses large and small as well as for individuals. It is the first and inevitable, but essential, step in making the world fully digitalised.

L3COS has developed the first quantum-safe blockchain operating system with sufficient scale and speed to meet the growing needs of central banks around the world. Its blockchain technology is immutable, fully auditable, traceable and transparent, all of which makes fraud, money laundering or other black-market financing impossible. Blockchain is now a tried and tested technology with up to half of the leading companies in the US, and many others around the globe already deploying it in their systems and process management.

L3COS (Level 3 Consensus Operating System) is the next generation blockchain. It operates on three levels of consensus, one for each of government, business and society. The operating system facilitates secure, regulated and digitalised activity for countries, and their sovereign institutions such as central banks, for corporates and for individuals. This triple layer consensus system is quantum-safe, cost effective and can digitalise transactions faster and with greater transparency.

Massimo Buonomo

Massimo is a highly regarded professional in the blockchain field with a current focus on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and blockchain solutions to address Covid-19 challenges.

Massimo is often called upon to provide expert testimony on the huge disruptive potential of CBDCs for the financial industry in conferences, webinars and liaising with governments.

After working in the world of international financial markets for more than 15 years as a senior equity banking analyst, Massimo was a university professor of fintech and international finance in Rio de Janeiro, Turin and Wuhan.

In 2011 Massimo became a United Nations Alliance of Globalizations Global Expert in international finance, and then further specialized in blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

Massimo is a senior advisor to companies, international organisations and governments in the area of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, CBDCs and blockchain solutions to the challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic.