Harris Aktie

Harris für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PM3H / ISIN: US5024311095

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
18.11.2025 14:25:48

L3Harris, EDGE Group Sign MOU To Further Collaboration In The UAE

(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies (LHX) and EDGE Group have signed a memorandum of understanding to further collaboration in the UAE. L3Harris and EDGE will pursue national and regional defense opportunities, with the MOU laying a framework for joint research and development in artificial intelligence and autonomy and for deploying these technologies.

Launched in 2019, the UAE's EDGE is an advanced technology group, established to develop disruptive solutions for defence. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Harris Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten