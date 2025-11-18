Harris Aktie
WKN DE: A2PM3H / ISIN: US5024311095
|
18.11.2025 14:25:48
L3Harris, EDGE Group Sign MOU To Further Collaboration In The UAE
(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies (LHX) and EDGE Group have signed a memorandum of understanding to further collaboration in the UAE. L3Harris and EDGE will pursue national and regional defense opportunities, with the MOU laying a framework for joint research and development in artificial intelligence and autonomy and for deploying these technologies.
Launched in 2019, the UAE's EDGE is an advanced technology group, established to develop disruptive solutions for defence. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Harris Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
12.11.25
|S&P 500-Titel Harris-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Harris von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
05.11.25
|S&P 500-Wert Harris-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Harris-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25