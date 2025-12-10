Harris Aktie
10.12.2025 17:23:00
L3Harris Secures $200 Mln Follow-On Production Contract To Manufacture GMLRS IM
(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX), Wednesday announced that the company has secured a follow-on production contract valued up to $200 million to manufacture Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Insensitive Munition propulsion units.
The contract highlights the company's expertise in missile propulsion technology and its commitment to delivering high-performance, reliable propulsion solutions for military operations.
Notably, the contract marks the largest GMLRS IM contract L3Harris has received from Lockheed Martin for a 12-month period of performance.
Currently, LHX is trading at $281.97, up 1.66 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
