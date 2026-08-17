L3Harris Technologies Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PM3H / ISIN: US5024311095

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17.08.2026 13:58:08

L3Harris Technologies Appoints Sam Mehta As CEO, Replacing Christopher Kubasik; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Monday, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) announced that Christopher Kubasik has stepped down as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board, effective immediately.

The decision comes as the company became aware of certain conduct by Kubasik that was not consistent with the values as outlined in its Code of Conduct.

Following this, the Board has appointed Sam Mehta as President and CEO and a member of the Board, effective immediately. Mehta joined L3Harris in 2023 and is a member of the L3Harris executive team.

Prior to joining L3Harris, he was President, Advanced Structures for Collins Aerospace, a business unit of RTX Corporation.

In addition to Mehta, Lewis Hay III, the company's Lead Independent Director, was named Independent Chairman of the Board.

Also, Lauren Barnes, President of Spectrum Superiority, was appointed President of Space & Mission Systems and Christopher Aebli, President of Mission Critical Communications, was appointed President of Communications & Spectrum Dominance.

Concurrently, L3Harris reaffirmed its 2026 consolidated revenue, organic growth, segment operating margin, GAAP earnings per share and free cash flow.

L3Harris also assured that it remains committed to its previously announced $3 billion capital buildout to increase solid rocket motor production and strengthen its supply chain to address the nation's urgent and critical needs.

In pre-market hours, LHX is falling 3.16 percent, to $282.64 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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L3Harris Technologies 250,70 -0,52% L3Harris Technologies

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