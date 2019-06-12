La Colombe Coffee Roasters® Launches its First-Ever Advertising Campaign Celebrating Mouth-Watering Images You Can Taste

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- La Colombe, a pioneer in cold brew and creator of the world's first-ever textured cold latte, is launching a multi-market integrated advertising campaign designed to make your mouth water.

With 30 cafes located across the country, La Colombe is one of the largest independently-owned coffee companies and the only vertically integrated ready-to-drink coffee company. Its summer campaign, which kicked off this week, highlights the company's mission of liberating the café menu and making people happy with coffee.

Throughout the summer, the brand will roll out digital and out-of-home placements in Chicago, Denver, Tampa, Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville and La Colombe's hometown of Philadelphia. Markets were identified based on the highest distribution (ACV), combined with high and growing brand and ready-to-drink category development indexes (BDI/CDI), and a layer of cafe data.

Media buying was executed in partnership with NYC-based media agency Junction 37, and all creative was developed in-house by La Colombe's Creative Studio. The campaign launched with a giant, hand-painted billboard located at Lafayette St. & Kenmare St. in New York City. The billboard features a Cold Brew coffee, the most ordered beverage in La Colombe's New York cafes, with a cold stream of Draft Latte pouring over top.

"Our goal is to expose the simple ingredients of a Draft Latte in a delicious and approachable way," said Kathryn O'Connor, SVP of Marketing at La Colombe Coffee Roasters. "It's smooth cold brew coffee mixed with creamy foamed milk - the drink most often enjoyed in our cafes everyday, and also available in a can in retailers across the country."

The campaign is launching at the perfect time. Cold Brew has never been so popular. This past winter, La Colombe announced that it has seen over 300% increase of cold coffee consumption in its cafes in just three years. Last August, the peak of cold coffee season, 65% of coffee sold in cafe was cold.

Since the inception of the Draft Latte in 2017, Draft Latte has gained over 55,000 points of distribution nationwide and has achieved more than 55% ACV.1 The Total US Food ready-to-drink coffee category is growing at an average rate of 15%, compared to La Colombe's growth at 23%, versus one year ago.2 According to Total US MULO + Convenience, La Colombe's ready-to-drink beverages lead the premium segment growth in the category at 63%.3 All of this makes La Colombe one of the fastest growing ready-to-drink brands in the world.

For more information on Draft Latte, or to find out which retailers is carrying the can, visit our website or follow our summer adventures using #TasteofColdBrew.

ABOUT LA COLOMBE

La Colombe ( www.lacolombe.com ) is a leading coffee roaster known for ethical, long-term trade practices with growers. Considered one of the pioneers of the third wave of coffee, it provides signature classic blends and exceptional single-origin coffees to cafés, hotels, restaurants and retailers around the world. In addition, the company owns and operates 30 cafés in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. – with additional locations and new markets scheduled to open in 2019-2020. The company has also made headlines in the ready-to-drink business with its DRAFT LATTE™ – the world's first-ever textured cold latte.

