La Crosse-Area Truck Shoppers Can Now Get the Highly Capable 2020 Ford F-150 at Sleepy Hollow Ford

VIROQUA, Wis., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ford F-150 boasts a legacy of decades of domination of the large light duty pickup truck segment — and after all of these years, the legendary nameplate is still leading the way. There's much to like about the 2020 Ford F-150, with its robust engine options, high-strength body structure, off-road prowess, high towing and payload capacities, a plethora of premium features and comfortable and refined interior. Pickup truck shoppers in the La Crosse-area can now get the 2020 Ford F-150 at Sleepy Hollow Ford.

The 2020 Ford F-150 delivers impressive performance with its robust engine options. Includes the 3.3L Ti-VCT V6 (290-hp; 265 pound-feet of torque), 2.7L EcoBoost V6 (325-hp; 400 pound-feet of torque), 3.5L EcoBoost (375-hp; 470 pound-feet of torque), High Output 3.5L EcoBoost V6 (450-hp; 510 pound-feet of torque), 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 (395-hp; 470 pound-feet of torque) and 3.0L Power Stroke V6 Turbo Diesel (375-hp; 470 pound-feet of torque). The 3.3L V6 engine comes equipped with the 6-speed SelectShift automatic transmission, while all of the other engines are paired with the 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission. Both transmissions feature selectable drive modes.

Buyers of the 2020 Ford F-150 have a multitude of personalization options as well. There are three different cab types, including Regular Cab, SuperCrew and SuperCab, as well as seven different trims, including XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, Limited and Raptor. Also, the F-150 offers many available packages, including the Snow Plow Prep Package, Trailer Tow Package, Heavy-Duty Payload Package, FX4 Off-Road Package, Chrome Package and Appearance Package.

The 2020 Ford F-150 is impressive on the towing front. When properly equipped, it can tow up to 13,200 pounds. Towing is also aided by the F-150's many towing features, including Pro Trailer Backup Assist, a Trailer Brake Controller, Dynamic Hitch Assistant, the Smart Trailer Tow Connector and the Blind Spot Information System with Trailer Coverage. The F-150 has excellent hauling capabilities as well, with a maximum payload capacity of 3,270 pounds.

