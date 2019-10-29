La Europea Improves Shopping Experience and Increases Business Agility With Openbravo

BARCELONA, Spain and MEXICO CITY, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Openbravo, a global cloud-based omnichannel software provider for agile and innovative retail, and La Europea, a leading merchant of wines, spirits and gourmet foods in Mexico, today announced the completion of the implementation phase of the Openbravo point of sale in the cloud. The integration with SAP completed in this phase will give the retailer greater agility and detailed visibility of sales from the headquarters of its network of more than 50 stores.

From the start of their collaboration in 2014, Openbravo has been used as a cloud-based point-of-sale solution in all of La Europea's stores, responding to the business needs behind offering an improved shopping experience. The adoption of Openbravo has also facilitated a 20% increase in the number of tickets managed, resulting in an increase in sales equivalent to 15%. In this latest phase, Openbravo has successfully completed integration with SAP S4/Hana within 6 months, thanks to Openbravo's certified connector. This integration has allowed La Europea to have complete and detailed visibility of the status of sales and warehouse movements from headquarters.

"Openbravo is a modern and very complete point-of-sale solution that covers most of our needs for offering an excellent shopping experience. Its modular architecture has greatly simplified the effort required to cover our more specific requirements, such as the integration with SAP, which could be completed very quickly thanks to the existing connector," says Sergio Arturo García, Director of IT and Processes at La Europea.

"La Europea is one of our most important clients, so we are very pleased to continue helping the company advance and improve its business through our solution," says Ismael Ciordia, the CTO and Client Success Officer at Openbravo. "This announcement is another clear example of the value that Openbravo offers to retailers currently using SAP, which, thanks to our SAP Connector and the flexibility of our platform, dramatically optimizes the time and effort required to complete integration," he added.

About La Europea

Founded in 1953, La Europea is today a consolidated brand on the market in Mexico and is universally recognized as a prestigious specialist with more than 50 branches strategically located at the most important points in Mexico's high-end tourism sector.

In 1994, La Europea began to modernize its store concept with the opening of "Mercado de Vinos" in Toreo, a warehouse with storage and distribution capabilities for groceries and alcoholic beverages. To expand on its services and competitiveness, La Europea began the direct and exclusive importation of some internationally renowned wines, spirits and food brands through its subsidiary, Importaciones Colombres, S.A. DE C.V., which is currently the leading importer of wines for the Mexican market.

About Openbravo

Openbravo is a global omnichannel platform provider for agile and innovative commerce. Openbravo Commerce Cloud is a mobile and cloud-based omnichannel platform that provides retail and restaurant chains with extensive omnichannel functionality built on a highly flexible technology platform that allows you to innovate more and faster and manage change more efficiently.

With customers in more than 60 countries, and over 18,000 back-office users and 30,000 points of sale using its solutions, Openbravo offers the most flexible omnichannel platform on the market. Openbravo has offices in France, Dubai, India, Mexico and Spain.

To learn more about Openbravo, visit www.openbravo.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018500/La_Europea_Openbravo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018499/La_Europea_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703504/Openbravo_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Xavier Places

Marketing Director

+34-607-676-568

xavier.places@openbravo.com