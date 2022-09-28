LA ROCHE-POSAY LAUNCHES NEW ACNE TREATMENT SERUM WITH ADDED ANTI-AGING BENEFITS

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the NCBI Journal of Clinical & Aesthetic Dermatology, 41% of adults over the age of 25 still struggle with acne. La Roche-Posay partners with dermatologists worldwide with the goal of creating life-changing skincare solutions for all skin types, including acne-prone skin through the brand's hero acne franchise, Effaclar.

La Roche-Posay's new Effaclar Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment Serum is specifically formulated to target adult acne, as the clinical signs differ from adolescent acne in how they develop, where they show up, and the type of acne that occurs. Formulated with Triple Acid Complex, a blend of 1.5% salicylic acid with glycolic acid and lipo-hydroxy acid, Effaclar Serum clears acne blemishes while helping to prevent new breakouts. The formula targets acne at its source – microcomedones, caused by sebaceous ducts and pore openings that become blocked by excess sebum and dead skin cells. The addition of niacinamide and La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water help soothe the skin and minimize irritations.

"Many of the patients I see with adult acne struggle to find a product to not only help with breakouts but also other concerns as well, including skin texture, post-acne marks, and enlarged pores," said Dr. Julie Harper. "The Effaclar Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment Serum not only treats acne but also the signs of aging, working to visibly reduce pores, fine lines, and post-acne marks."

Triple Acid Complex: Blend of 1.5% salicylic acid with glycolic acid and lipo-hydroxy acid

Niacinamide

La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water

EFFACLAR SALICYLIC ACID ACNE TREATMENT SERUM KEY INGREDIENTS:

FORMULATION CHARTER: La Roche-Posay products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients. Every product undergoes stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety. Effaclar Salicylic Acid Serum:

Clears pimples and prevents new breakouts

Visibly reduces pores, fine lines, and post-acne marks

45% reduction of pimples in four weeks

49% improvement of post-acne marks in four weeks

21% reduction of whiteheads and blackheads in four weeks

77% agree pores appear less visible in two weeks

Tested on multiple skin tones

Dermatologist tested for safety

Non-comedogenic

Paraben free

Allergy tested

Effaclar Salicylic Acid Acne Treament Serum has a suggested retail price of $39.99 and can be purchased at select CVS, Walgreens, Target, and Ulta stores and can be purchased online at www.laroche-posay.us, Amazon, LovelySkin, Dermstore, and Skinstore.

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwidei, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. Created by a French pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now available in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin. The key La Roche-Posay product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthelios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne) and Toleriane (sensitive skin).

