29.08.2022 14:00:00
LA Swimwear Announces Production Capability for Plus Size and Bra Size Swimwear
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Swimwear Production is announcing it's plus size and bra sized swimwear production for swimwear brand startups. LA Swimwear Production is able to assist with tech packs, fabric sourcing, sampling and mass production for USA based startup and in market brands and retailers.
LA Swimwear Production can assist from sketch to product and can assist with product costing and bulk productions. Plus size swimwear is a booming market that LA Swimwear Production is able to fit for. With expert pattern makers, graders and and technical designers that can assist from start to finish.
For more information please contact: sales@laswimwearproduction.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/la-swimwear-announces-production-capability-for-plus-size-and-bra-size-swimwear-301613601.html
SOURCE LA Swimwear Pro
