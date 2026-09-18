LA Holdings Aktie

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WKN DE: A2P59E / ISIN: JP3968300008

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18.09.2026 23:30:01

La-Z-Boy President Sells 5,000 Shares

Robert Sundy II, President, Retail at La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB), sold 5,000 shares at $30.85 per share on Sept. 10, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($30.85); post-transaction value based on Sept. 10, 2026, market close ($30.86).

La-Z-Boy is a leading manufacturer and retailer of upholstered furniture with a market capitalization of $1.2 billion and TTM revenue of $2.1 billion. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Monroe, Michigan, the company maintains a diversified distribution strategy combining wholesale operations with a substantial company-owned retail footprint. The organization leverages its established brand heritage and vertically integrated operations to maintain its competitive position in the fragmented furniture industry.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

LA Holdings Co.,Ltd Registered Shs 2 955,00 -0,61% LA Holdings Co.,Ltd Registered Shs
La-Z-Boy Inc. 25,80 0,00% La-Z-Boy Inc.

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