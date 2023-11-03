|
03.11.2023 13:05:00
Lab at underground mine in Australia receives first cosmic radiation signals
The Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory, located at Arete Capital’s Stawell Gold Mine in Western Victoria, Australia, has received the first transmissions from a muon detector placed 1 kilometre underground.The muon detector records the amount of cosmic radiation that reaches the lab. Muons are heavier versions of electrons made from the collision of cosmic rays with atoms in earth’s atmosphere.At this point, low levels of radiation must be recorded to ensure that the environment surrounding the SABRE South experiment, which will be transported to the laboratory in 2024, is as pristine as possible in order to detect dark matter particles.In its first few days, the muon detector recorded about five signals per day, far lower than the more than 1.8 million interactions that would be expected above ground.The SABRE South experiment mirrors an experiment in the Northern Hemisphere and will determine whether readings taken by Italian researchers are a result of seasonal fluctuations or dark matter.“Our first data collections showed that by building the laboratory 1 kilometre underground in the Stawell Gold Mine, we have managed to reduce the cosmic radiation that will reach our dark matter detector,” Elisabetta Barberio, director of the ARC Center of Excellence for Dark Matter Particle Physics (CDM), said in a media statement. “Our scientists in Melbourne and around Australia will be able to continue to monitor muon levels to ensure cosmic radiation remains low. It is a very significant step in the project that scientists around the world are watching very closely.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht ruft gute Laune hervor: ATX geht deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr stark. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Indizes setzten ihre Gewinnserie auch am Freitag fort. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten am Freitag steigen; in Japan fand feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.