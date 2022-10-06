Lab-Grown Foie Gras Startup Scores Fundraising Round

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Paris-based lab-grown foie gras start-up Gourmey announced a €48 million funding round on Wednesday. It's perfect timing: the French haute cuisine delicacy, typically a fatty duck or goose liver pâté, is in high demand as foodie destinations around the globe move to ban the PETA-vilified product.