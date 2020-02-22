Lab Properties' New Sale-Leaseback Program Provides Cannabis Operators with Working Capital

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lab Properties, a real estate investment company specializing in acquiring and owning a portfolio of real estate for the regulated and licensed cannabis industry, today announced the launch of their sale-leaseback program, providing existing cannabis operators the opportunity to unlock trapped equity and working capital without an interruption in daily operations or property possession.

As the equity capital markets decelerate in the maturing cannabis industry, many state-licensed cannabis operators are challenged to find the capital resources needed to expand and scale their businesses. By offering operators the leverage option to sell their real estate and enter into a lease for it, Lab Properties is increasing the number of non-traditional solutions to keep cannabis businesses healthy in the midst of the pitfalls and pullbacks of the industry as it right-sizes.

Among various other benefits, a sale-leaseback allows companies to redeploy proceeds from a real estate transaction into their core operations, fund expansion, and generate cash for needed expenditures. With the launch of this new program, Lab Properties hopes to empower cannabis companies to use real estate as a pathway to liquidity.

"The expansion of our services to incorporate sale-leaseback agreements and other pathways to liquidity, allows for increased agility and growth potential for cannabis entrepreneurs," said Daniel Shkolnik, CEO of Lab Properties. "We're committed to making real estate the simplest aspect of coming into compliance and expanding into new territories by designing robust and adaptive programs to tailor to the needs of existing, growing, and emerging brands in a capital-constrained market."

Lab Properties is committed to servicing the commercial cannabis industry and is proud to act as a strategic partner and source of capital for the cannabis industry.

For more information, please visit http://www.labproperties.com.

SOURCE Lab Properties