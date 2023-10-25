Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement and Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Expenses in Allstate Securities Litigation

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ILLINOIS

EASTERN DIVISION IN RE THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION SECURITIES LITIGATION

Case No. 16-cv-10510 CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES THAT PURCHASED THE COMMON STOCK OF THE ALLSTATE

CORPORATION FROM OCTOBER 29, 2014 THROUGH

AUGUST 3, 2015, INCLUSIVE (THE "CLASS PERIOD"), AND WHO WERE DAMAGED THEREBY.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, that Lead Plaintiffs Carpenters Pension Trust Fund for Northern California and Carpenters Annuity Trust Fund for Northern California (together, "Northern California Carpenters") and named plaintiff City of Providence (together with Northern California Carpenters, "Class Representatives"), on behalf of themselves and the certified Class, and Defendants The Allstate Corporation ("Allstate"), Thomas J. Wilson, and Matthew E. Winter (collectively, "Defendants"), have reached a settlement of the above-captioned action (the "Action") in the amount of $90,000,000 (the "Settlement Amount"), which, if approved by the Court, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Robert W. Gettleman, United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, in Courtroom 1703 at the Everett McKinley Dirksen United States Courthouse, 219 South Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60604 at 1:30 p.m. on December 19, 2023 to, among other things, determine whether: (1) the Settlement should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Class; (2) the Plan of Allocation for distribution of the Settlement Amount, and any interest thereon, less Court-awarded attorneys' fees, Notice and Administration Expenses, Taxes, and any other costs, fees, or expenses approved by the Court (the "Net Settlement Fund"), should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; and (3) the Court should approve the application of Class Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees of no more than 25% of the Settlement Fund and payment of Litigation Expenses of no more than $4,600,000 from the Settlement Fund, which may include an application pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA") for the reasonable costs and expenses (including lost wages) of Class Representatives directly related to their representation of the Class. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing in order to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT, INCLUDING THE RELEASES PROVIDED FOR THEREIN, AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO SHARE IN THE NET SETTLEMENT FUND. If you have not yet received the full Notice of Proposed Class Action Settlement and Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Expenses (the "Settlement Notice") and a Proof of Claim and Release form ("Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator or visiting the case website:

Allstate Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173121

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Tel: (877) 829-4143

info@allstatesecuritieslitigation.com

www.AllstateSecuritiesLitigation.com

Inquiries may also be made to Class Counsel:

LABATON SUCHAROW LLP

Thomas G. Hoffman, Jr., Esq.

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

Tel: (888) 219-6877

settlementquestions@labaton.com

www.labaton.com

If you are a Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or electronically submitted no later than February 8, 2024. If you are a Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

Any objections to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, and/or application for attorneys' fees and payment of expenses must be filed with the Court and mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Settlement Notice, such that they are receivedno later than November 28, 2023.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: October 25, 2023

BY ORDER OF THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT



FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ILLINOIS

