Labcorp Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, life sciences company Labcorp Holdings, Inc. (LH) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.

For the fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $18.30 to $18.70 per share on revenue between $14.779 billion and $14.887 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $18.10 to $18.55 per share on revenue between $14.710 billion and $14.827 billion.

On October 21, 2026, the company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock, payable on December 11, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 24, 2026.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading on the NYSE, LH is trading at $355.99, up $4.60 or 1.39%.

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