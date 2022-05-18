Labcorp Gets FDA EUA For Pixel COVID-19+Flu+RSV Test Home Collection Kit

(RTTNews) - Life sciences company Labcorp (LH) announced Wednesday the receipt of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a combined at-home collection kit available that simultaneously detects COVID-19, influenza A/B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common but contagious respiratory virus often seen in children.

The Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19+Flu+RSV Test Home Collection Kit will be available for use by individuals age 2 and older through the Labcorp OnDemand digital health platform without a prescription.

For those who meet clinical guidelines and have insurance, the kit is available at no upfront cost. Labcorp said by using the kit to determine whether they have contracted COVID-19, flu or RSV, individuals are choosing the reliability of PCR testing.

This new at-home collection kit makes it easier for consumers to access testing for multiple respiratory viruses - COVID-19, the flu and RSV - that can present similar symptoms.

The Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19+Flu+RSV Test Home Collection Kit is shipped via FedEx Priority Overnight to an individual's home. Once collected, the sample is returned to Labcorp via a prepaid return envelope. Test results are available through an individual's Labcorp OnDemand account 1-2 days on average after Labcorp receives the completed collection kit.

If a person tests positive, they will receive a call from a third-party physician network with detailed next steps and access to a free clinician consult.