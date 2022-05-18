|
18.05.2022 13:04:03
Labcorp Gets FDA EUA For Pixel COVID-19+Flu+RSV Test Home Collection Kit
(RTTNews) - Life sciences company Labcorp (LH) announced Wednesday the receipt of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a combined at-home collection kit available that simultaneously detects COVID-19, influenza A/B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common but contagious respiratory virus often seen in children.
The Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19+Flu+RSV Test Home Collection Kit will be available for use by individuals age 2 and older through the Labcorp OnDemand digital health platform without a prescription.
For those who meet clinical guidelines and have insurance, the kit is available at no upfront cost. Labcorp said by using the kit to determine whether they have contracted COVID-19, flu or RSV, individuals are choosing the reliability of PCR testing.
This new at-home collection kit makes it easier for consumers to access testing for multiple respiratory viruses - COVID-19, the flu and RSV - that can present similar symptoms.
The Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19+Flu+RSV Test Home Collection Kit is shipped via FedEx Priority Overnight to an individual's home. Once collected, the sample is returned to Labcorp via a prepaid return envelope. Test results are available through an individual's Labcorp OnDemand account 1-2 days on average after Labcorp receives the completed collection kit.
If a person tests positive, they will receive a call from a third-party physician network with detailed next steps and access to a free clinician consult.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Laboratory Corp. of America Holdingsmehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.22
|Proteona : Proteona opens new laboratory in Singapore (Investegate)
|
28.04.22
|Laboratory Corporation of America (LH) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Laboratory veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Laboratory präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)