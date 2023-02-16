|
16.02.2023 13:57:06
Labcorp Guides FY23 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, life sciences company Labcorp (LH) initiated adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2023.
For the fiscal 2023, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $16.00 to $18.00 per share on revenue growth of about 1 to 4 percent.
On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $17.65 per share on revenue growth of 0.5 percent to $15.01 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!