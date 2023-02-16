Labcorp Guides FY23 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, life sciences company Labcorp (LH) initiated adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2023.

For the fiscal 2023, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $16.00 to $18.00 per share on revenue growth of about 1 to 4 percent.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $17.65 per share on revenue growth of 0.5 percent to $15.01 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

