Laboratory Aktie

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WKN: 895308 / ISIN: US50540R4092

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30.04.2026 12:56:22

Labcorp Holdings Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $277.8 million, or $3.35 per share. This compares with $212.8 million, or $2.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Labcorp Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $352.4 million or $4.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $3.537 billion from $3.345 billion last year.

Labcorp Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $277.8 Mln. vs. $212.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.35 vs. $2.52 last year. -Revenue: $3.537 Bln vs. $3.345 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 17.70 To $ 18.35 Full year revenue guidance: $ 14.65 B To $ 14.80 B

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