Laboratory Aktie
WKN: 895308 / ISIN: US50540R4092
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10.09.2026 13:16:44
Labcorp Provides Long-term Outlook; Reaffirms 2026 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Labcorp (LH) issued its outlook through 2029. The company expects to achieve: compound annual revenue growth between 5% and 8%, adjusted operating margin expansion between 75 and 150 basis points by the end of 2029, compound annual adjusted EPS growth between 8.5% and 11.5%, and compound annual free cash flow growth in line with adjusted earnings growth. Also, Labcorp reaffirmed its 2026 guidance.
Adam Schechter, CEO of Labcorp, said: "The healthcare landscape is being transformed by scientific innovation, personalized medicine and consumer-directed care, and the strengths of Labcorp will help shape the future of healthcare. Labcorp's growth strategy supports our expectation for above-market performance and underpins our long-term outlook through 2029."
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Labcorp shares are down 0.03 percent to $321.00.
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