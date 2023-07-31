|
31.07.2023 12:58:00
Labcorp to Host Investor Day on September 14, 2023
BURLINGTON, N.C., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, today announced it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, September 14, 2023, in New York City, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET and is expected to conclude by approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.
This event will highlight Labcorp's go-forward strategy from Labcorp Chairman & CEO Adam Schechter, followed by business overviews and a longer-term financial outlook. Presentations will be followed by a Q&A session.
A live webcast of the event will be available through the Labcorp Investor Relations website beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. A replay of the webcast and supporting materials will be available after the conclusion of the event.
About Labcorp
Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 60,000 employees serve clients in over 100 countries, worked on over 80% of the new drugs approved by the FDA in 2022 and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/labcorp-to-host-investor-day-on-september-14-2023-301889138.html
SOURCE Labcorp
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Laboratory Corp. of America Holdingsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Laboratory Corp. of America Holdingsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
|192,00
|0,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel deutlich fester -- Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Montagshandel zu. Dem deutschen Leitindex ging nach dem neuen Allzeithoch die Puste aus. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Montag wenig. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen zum Wochenstart grüne Vorzeichen aus.