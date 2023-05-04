|
04.05.2023 12:56:00
LABCORP TO WEBCAST ITS ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
BURLINGTON, N.C., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be webcast live on May 11 at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be viewed online on the Labcorp Investor Relations website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for one year.
About Labcorp
Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 80,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $14.9 billion in FY2022. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/labcorp-to-webcast-its-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301815944.html
SOURCE Labcorp
