Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings Q1 Income Climbs, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $228.0 million, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $212.9 million, or $2.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $3.18 billion from $3.04 billion last year.

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.45 to $15.35