25.04.2024 13:14:50

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings Q1 Income Climbs, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $228.0 million, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $212.9 million, or $2.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $3.18 billion from $3.04 billion last year.

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $228.0 Mln. vs. $212.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.69 vs. $2.39 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.18 Bln vs. $3.04 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.45 to $15.35

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Laboratory Corp. of America Holdingsmehr Nachrichten