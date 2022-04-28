|
28.04.2022 13:26:16
Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $491.6 million, or $5.23 per share. This compares with $769.6 million, or $7.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $573.7 million or $6.11 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $3.90 billion from $4.16 billion last year.
Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $491.6 Mln. vs. $769.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.23 vs. $7.82 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.98 -Revenue (Q1): $3.90 Bln vs. $4.16 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $18.25 to $21.0
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Laboratory Corp. of America Holdingsmehr Nachrichten
|
28.04.22
|Laboratory Corporation of America (LH) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Laboratory veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Laboratory präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.03.22
|Angle PLC : Update on laboratory accreditation (Investegate)
Analysen zu Laboratory Corp. of America Holdingsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
|228,35
|-5,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.