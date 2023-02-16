Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $76.1 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $553.0 million, or $5.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $369.0 million or $4.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.6% to $3.67 billion from $4.06 billion last year.

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $76.1 Mln. vs. $553.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $5.75 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.10 -Revenue (Q4): $3.67 Bln vs. $4.06 Bln last year.