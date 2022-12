Labour attacks delays to online safety bill as it highlights Christmas scams

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Analysis of police data reveals equivalent of £76m lost to fraud over the festive period, says partyNearly £80m will be lost to online fraud and scams over the 12 days of Christmas, Labour has said as it criticised ministers for delays over the online safety bill.Police force data analysed by the party found there were 312 daily incidents of online fraud or cybercrime on average in 2019/20 and 2020/21, with the amount lost to fraud equivalent to £6.36m a day or £76m over the festive period. Continue reading...