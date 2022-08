Labour calls on next Tory PM to make insulating homes a ‘national mission’

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Shadow minister Ed Miliband says pensioners will go cold and bills will stay high if next occupant of No 10 fails to act fastPensioners will go cold and energy bills will stay high unless the next Tory prime minister makes insulating homes a “national mission” that could save people £11bn in three years, Ed Miliband has said.The shadow climate change secretary said Britain is facing a “cost of living emergency” partly caused by the Conservatives’ failure to insulate homes. Continue reading...