Labour considering higher taxes on foreign buyers of UK homes

Move comes as senior Tory blames party’s scrapping of housebuilding targets for poor local election resultsLabour is considering moves to levy higher taxes on foreign buyers of UK homes, as a senior Conservative blamed their party’s abolition of housebuilding targets for woeful results in last week’s local elections.In another sign that Labour believe Rishi Sunak is politically vulnerable over the housing crisis, the party has devised a series of policies aimed at making it easier for UK residents to buy homes. Continue reading...