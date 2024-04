Labour plans £5bn crackdown on tax avoiders to close non-dom spending gap

Funding needed after Tories adopted Labour policy to pay for tax cuts will be used for school breakfast clubs and NHSRachel Reeves has said an incoming Labour government would launch a £5bn crackdown on tax avoiders to close a gap in its spending plans exposed by Jeremy Hunt scrapping the non-dom regime to finance tax cuts.Warning households and businesses that Labour was prepared to adopt tough measures to tackle tax fraud and non-compliance, Reeves said the funding would be used to pay for free school breakfast clubs and additional NHS appointments. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel