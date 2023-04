Labour plans ban on global scammers’ spoof phone calls to UK

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Sunak government could ‘swiftly’ end spoofing calls, says Emily Thornberry in criticism of delayed fraud strategyLabour has pledged a crackdown on global scammers who call UK phone numbers to con people out of their money, and criticised the government for a five-month delay in producing a new fraud strategy.The shadow attorney general, Emily Thornberry, said Suella Braverman, the home secretary, had said the strategy would be published “shortly” exactly five months ago. Thornberry said that 1.5m offences would have been committed in England and Wales in that time. Continue reading...