Labour seeks to protect face-to-face banking by forcing Commons vote

Exclusive: Amendment would give City regulators power to ensure services and follows mass branch closuresLabour is planning to force a vote on guaranteeing in-person banking across the country, following swathes of branch closures that have left local communities without face-to-face services.The party’s amendment to the financial services and markets bill would give City regulators the power to ensure communities have regular access to “essential” in-person services, including opening new accounts, applying for loans, making and receiving payments and setting up standing orders. Continue reading...