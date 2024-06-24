|
24.06.2024 19:00:43
Labour wants to make UK a clean energy superpower. Will this help those stuck in fuel poverty?
Experts say Starmer can honour pledge to move to net zero and cut bills – if plan embraces onshore renewables and focuses on poorestLabour appears poised to win a historic election victory on 4 July. In the series Life under Labour, we look at Keir Starmer’s five key political missions, and ask what is at stake and whether he can deliver the change the country is crying out for.*** Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!