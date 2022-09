Labour will bring green jobs built on strong trade unions, because we cannot go back to the 1980s | Angela Rayner and Ed Miliband

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

From fracking to bankers’ bonuses, we know where this government’s interests lie. It must be stoppedThe Tory budget on Friday made clear where the party stands: for failed trickle-down economics and for helping the already wealthy get richer.The cost of living crisis is wreaking havoc, with spiralling energy bills, stagnating wages, and the highest inflation in 40 years. Behind these economic buzzwords are harrowing realities, and families in every city and town having to make impossible choices this winter.Angela Rayner is MP for Ashton-under-Lyne and deputy leader of the Labour party; Ed Miliband is MP for Doncaster North Continue reading...