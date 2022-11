Labour’s early years focus should be on education, not childcare | Letter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

England’s obsession with ‘childcare’ is misconceived and a dead end, says Peter MossYour article (Labour plans expansion of state nursery sector in England to ease pressure on parents, 5 November) suggests some welcome fresh thinking about England’s deeply flawed early childhood system.But rather than an “extensive childcare offer”, the lesson to take from Estonia and other countries that have successfully transformed their systems is that the Labour party should be working on a universal early childhood education offer; England’s obsession with childcare is misconceived and a dead end. Continue reading...