Labrada Nutrition/ Lean Body Announces Distribution Agreement with Alabama-Based Drink Distributor Adams Beverages

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Labrada Nutrition has announced a drink distribution agreement with Alabama- based distributor Adams Beverages.

Adams Beverages will distribute Labrada Nutrition's Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes throughout Alabama. They currently provide service to over 60 counties between Alabama and North Carolina and now employ over 550 team members.

Lean Body® Protein Shakes contain 40 grams of high-quality protein with zero grams of sugar and come in eight delicious flavors in sustainably packaged Tetra Pak cartons. "Labrada Nutrition is a family-owned-and-operated business with decades of experience and a commitment to furthering the health and wellness of its customers," said Labrada Nutrition's CEO and Founder Lee Labrada. "We are excited about partnering with Adams Beverages to make Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes available to customers in even more states throughout the southern region of the US."

"Lean Body® is doing exceptionally well around the country! With Adams Beverage on board, we will now grow a stronger relationship with retailers and customers in Alabama" Labrada added. "Our goal is a 'Lean Body® for Everybody,' and our mission is to help people get into great shape and be healthy for life. Working with Adams Beverages will bring us closer to reaching this important goal."

Vice President of Adams Beverages, Rob Passi, adds "Adams Beverages is excited to be partnering with Lean Body in Alabama. It's a product we believe in, and look forward to working with our retail customers to expand distribution."

About Labrada Nutrition

Labrada Nutrition, headquartered in Houston, Texas, was founded in 1995 by IFBB Pro Bodybuilding Hall of Famer and former Mr. Universe Lee Labrada. The company creates and distributes a range of nutritional products and supplements including Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes and meal replacements. The company also provides fitness, nutrition, and health education to support its mission of helping people get into their best shape.

Labrada Nutrition products are proudly made in America. Since 1995 all Labrada supplements are lab-tested by an independent third-party analytical lab to ensure that "If it's on the label, it's in the bottle." That's why Labrada has become the most trusted name in sports nutrition.

The Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shake comes in 17 oz. and 8.45 oz. resealable, environmentally-friendly Tetra Pak cartons that "Protect What's Good™."

Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes are available worldwide in select retailers, convenience stores, grocery stores, and gyms.

For more information, visit www.leanbody.com.

Follow Labrada Nutrition/Lean Body on social media: Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/leanbodynation/ ).

About Adams Beverages:

The company began in 1937 as "Bush Distributing Company" under the management of C.C. Bush. At this time the company had 3 employees. In 1973, the name was changed to Adams Beverages, Inc., and the company was incorporated. The company has expanded throughout Alabama and into North Carolina under the management of Bill Adams, Clay Adams, and Amy Adams Mullin. Adams Beverages now employs over 550 team members.

For more information visit https://adamsbeverages.net/

