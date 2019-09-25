Labrador Announces Inaugural U.S. Transparency Awards

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a push to drive fuller transparency across industries, Labrador, a global communication firm specializing in regulated disclosure documents, announces its inaugural U.S. Transparency Awards. The 2019 rankings will be released on Oct. 16 and will compare the efficacy of corporate disclosure documents among the top S&P 250 companies by market capitalization trading on the NYSE or Nasdaq.1

Rankings are determined based on the review and comparison of each company's annual proxy statement, Form 10-K and investor relations website using 93 different, publicly available criteria2 based on four pillars of transparency: accessibility, accuracy, comparability and availability. Together, these benchmarks demonstrate the extent of a company's commitment to improving the quality and completeness of information that is available to investors.

Pillars of Transparency Defined

Accessibility – allows readers to find comprehensive information quickly

Accuracy – includes all regulatory content and information that allows for better understanding

Comparability – presents information in such a way as to enable quick comparison among issuers thanks to strict compliance with market and regulatory standards

Availability – offers access to all information as soon as possible, in appropriate languages, and in all formats, so no reader is at an advantage or disadvantage

"The comprehensive set of criteria that backs our rankings was developed using the methodology set forth by an extensive, international group of independent stakeholders, including investors, analysts, auditors and industry representatives," said Molly Doran, director of advisory & design services at Labrador. "Our hope is the results of the Transparency Awards and the criteria used in the assessment will encourage companies to review and innovate the way they communicate disclosures, which will ultimately lead to building greater trust with stakeholders."

The Transparency Awards were created in France in 2009 as a way to allow top publicly traded companies to compare their corporate disclosure year-over-year, as well as to compare it to their peers' analysis. Over the past 10 years, the rankings have become a recognized rating of disclosure quality for the 120 largest French market capitalizations. In the U.S., corporate disclosure is more important now than ever before, as a recent transparency ROI study from Label Insight revealed that 94% of consumers are more likely to be loyal to a brand that provides complete transparency.3

"This year marks 10 years since the creation of the French Transparency Grand Prix/Awards, and we believe it is the perfect starting point to launch the rankings in America," said Laurent Rouyrès, chairman of Labrador and creator of the Transparency Awards. "When corporate disclosure is accurate, engaging and accessible to all, it becomes a company's greatest asset to build trust and goodwill."

For more information on the U.S. Transparency Awards, visit www.transparencyawards.com. U.S. rankings will be released to the public on Oct. 16, 2019.

ABOUT LABRADOR

Labrador, the creator and organizer of the Transparency Awards, is an independent agency specialized in communicating compliance. After two decades in Europe and eight years in the U.S., Labrador's mission remains the same – to design and publish reader-centric documents which generate trust with shareholders, reinforcing their investment decisions. Focusing exclusively on corporate disclosure documents, and with over 300 clients worldwide, Labrador provides a unique insight into industry trends and best practices, and award-winning innovation and initiatives.

For further information on Labrador, please visit www.labrador-company.com or connect with them on LinkedIn or Twitter. Companies wishing to inquire about the rankings should contact transparency@labrador-company.com.

