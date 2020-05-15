Lachman Introduces Lachman OnCall™, Offering Rapid-Response GMP Teleconsulting for Life Science Clients

WESTBURY, N.Y., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This new service offers clients a way to speak with Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) to get unforeseen and the most pressing questions answered quickly as the need arises. Lachman's OnCall SMEs have extensive knowledge of a wide range of scientific, technical, and compliance-related topics, offering valuable advice at affordable rates.

Lachman OnCall™ SMEs are available normal business hours Monday through Friday from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm ET, and generally respond within two (2) hours of an initial request for a consultation weekdays, and generally within twenty-four (24) hours of requests made outside normal business hours, weekends, and holidays. Please note that response times may vary depending upon the volume of requests and/or the availability of the SMEs handling consultations.

Lachman OnCall™ is ready to provide the advice clients need most… when they need it most.

