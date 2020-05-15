|
Lachman Introduces Lachman OnCall™, Offering Rapid-Response GMP Teleconsulting for Life Science Clients
WESTBURY, N.Y., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This new service offers clients a way to speak with Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) to get unforeseen and the most pressing questions answered quickly as the need arises. Lachman's OnCall SMEs have extensive knowledge of a wide range of scientific, technical, and compliance-related topics, offering valuable advice at affordable rates.
Lachman OnCall™ SMEs are available normal business hours Monday through Friday from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm ET, and generally respond within two (2) hours of an initial request for a consultation weekdays, and generally within twenty-four (24) hours of requests made outside normal business hours, weekends, and holidays. Please note that response times may vary depending upon the volume of requests and/or the availability of the SMEs handling consultations.
Lachman OnCall™ is ready to provide the advice clients need most… when they need it most.
ABOUT LACHMAN CONSULTANTS
Founded in 1978, Lachman Consultants maintains three practice groups: Compliance, Regulatory Affairs, and Science and Technology. Each practice offers industry-leading experience and expertise in its area of focus. Lachman Consultants serves emerging-to-enterprise organizations on a worldwide basis in the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Biologics, Device, and Related Life Science Industries. Lachman Consultants deliver highly effective and proven solutions that include FDA-Related Services, Audits, Quality Assurance & Controls, Scientific and Technical Assistance, Systems Evaluation, and Training, which have been shown to consistently exceed client requirements and expectations.
