Lack of help from Rishi Sunak for struggling UK families will push 1.3m into poverty

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Low- and middle-income households ‘painfully exposed’, says Resolution Foundation The lack of financial support for low-income families in Rishi Sunak’s mini-budget will see 1.3 million people – including half a million children – pushed below the poverty line next year, according to the Resolution Foundation.The chancellor’s spring statement on Wednesday offered some tax cuts, such as 5p-a-litre off fuel duty and a £3,000 increase in the threshold for national insurance contributions, but came in for widespread criticism for failing to support poorer families and other vulnerable groups from the soaring cost of living. Continue reading...