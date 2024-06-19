



19/06/2024



LACROIX deploys its positive impact strategy by accelerating the international development of its Environment activity

On December 7, 2023, LACROIX presented its CSR roadmap, based in particular on ambitious targets for the development of positive-impact activities by 2030.

As part of this proactive strategy, the Group is today stepping up the pace of its Environment activity, particularly internationally.

Through Environment, whose equipment and solutions are 100% contributing to the ecological transition, LACROIX covers buoyant markets that are growing steadily worldwide.

Driven by a structural dynamic linked to population growth against a backdrop of global warming, the challenges linked to water and energy management are crucial. As a result, global spending in these sectors is set to enjoy very positive momentum over the next few years.

Worldwide, despite the scarcity of resources, more than a third of the drinking water produced is lost in networks, with huge disparities between countries. This has led to a growing awareness of the issue.

With the growing share of non-controllable renewable energies (solar, wind) posing new challenges for ensuring grid balance, Smart Grid solutions are becoming increasingly vital. The Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) sector is also benefiting from sustainable trends, with its growing use of renewable energy sources for buildings. Finally, Street Lighting solutions are driven by the acceleration of energy-saving investments worldwide.

Over the last two years, international revenue (excluding France and Germany) in the Environment division have grown by 24% a year, from €13 million in 2021 to €21 million in 2023.

Revenue in the Street Lighting segment, which will be accounted for in the Environment activity from 2024 onwards, are also growing at a brisk pace internationally, rising from €5 million in 2021 to €7.5 million in 2023.

Beyond structurally promising trends, the Environment activity has also benefited, since 2020, from the implementation of an offensive international strategy that enables LACROIX IIoT solutions to be exported to around 30 countries. It is based on the deployment of the "Channel Partner Program", which selects, qualifies and manages a network of more than 50 LACROIX partners in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America and Asean.

"The international development of our Environment activity represents a very strong growth potential, which we are tackling in a targeted way by prioritizing countries offering the most favorable ecosystems, notably thanks to regulations, and by maintaining a strong dynamic around new products and solutions and adapted to the needs of international markets.

We are constantly strengthening our local network of expert partners. It represents a real asset not only in our commercial deployment, but also in our knowledge of markets and the development of our strategy", explains Ronald Vrancken, Executive Managing Director of LACROIX's Environment activity.

This very strong outlook is in line with LACROIX's ambitions for international development, which is one of the pillars of the Leadership 2025 plan, with a target of sales outside France > 70% of Group revenues.

The solid momentum of the Environment activity worldwide is also perfectly in line with LACROIX's CSR roadmap, which aims to increase the share of positive-impact products in Group sales to 80% by 2030 (compared with 61% by 2022). As a reminder, this roadmap has been built around three other flagship commitments:

Design eco-efficient solutions (eco-design approach for 100% of new LACROIX products by 2025)

Run sustainable operations (-42% GHG emissions scopes 1&2 in 2030 Vs 2021)

Commit to our people and act locally (100% of LACROIX sites to receive the Great Place to Work label by 2030)





Upcoming reports

Revenue for the second quarter and first half of 2024: 23 july 2024 after market closes

Visit our investor relations page to find financial information

https://www.lacroix-group.com/investors

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology must contribute to simple, sustainable, and safer environments, LACROIX supports its customers in developing more sustainable living ecosystems, thanks to useful, robust, and secure electronic equipment and connected technologies.

As a listed, family-owned midcap with a €761 million euros revenue in 2023, LACROIX combines agile innovation, industrialization capacity, cutting-edge technological know-how and a long-term vision to meet environmental and societal challenges through its activities: Electronics and Environment.

Ranked among the TOP 50 worldwide and TOP 10 European EMS, the Electronics activity of LACROIX, the Group's industrial backbone, designs and manufactures industrial IoT solutions (hardware, software, and cloud) and electronic equipment for the automotive, industrial, connected homes and buildings (HBAS), avionics and defense, and healthcare sectors.

Through its Environment activity, LACROIX also supplies secure and connected electronic equipment and IoT solutions to optimize the management of water networks, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installations, as well as smart grids and public lighting networks.

